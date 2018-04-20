Snatched Mace: Omo-Agege’s Kinsman Calls For Commencement Of Senator’s Recall

Share This





















He condemned the reported brigandage at the National Assembly, where it was reported that unknown persons associated with the suspended Senator, Omo-Agege demobilized the security of the National Assembly and stole the mace of the Senate during plenary, taking same to unknown location.Reacting in a statement made available to journalist, Tietie, who is the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy For Social & Economic Rights, CASER, stated that where it becomes unequivocally clear that Senator Omo-Agege was directly responsible for this disgraceful act, he must be punished according to the law.He categorically stated that upon such an establishment of malfeasance by the suspended senator, the Urhobo people must immediately commence a recall process against him with alacrity since “they are known to be peaceful people have a reputation for using the process of the law to settle all disputes with authorities and in most cases with persons”.The statement reads, “This (what happened in the Senate) is a national disgrace and raises serious questions of complicity, conspiracy, dereliction, incompetence and negligence. This sad event symbolises the comatose state of affairs regarding our national ethos as a people and a country.“It is more worrisome to me that this disgraceful act is associated with the prompting of a supposed senator representing the Urhobo people who constitute Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State .“While at the time of this writing, it has been confirmed to me that the said Senator ovie Omo-Agege has been arrested in connection with this latest desecration of the National Assembly, it is my sincere hope that his involvement is not true.