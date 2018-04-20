Delta Decides Chairman, Shedrack And Stella Wed Tomorrow

Share This





















Related

Information made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the Christian wedding will hold at Shalom Christian Complex along Old Lagos/Asaba Road, opposite Zenith Bank, Agbor by 10am on Saturday, while reception follows immediately at the same venue.Shedrack is inviting all his friends, relations and well wishers to the great event, adding that a lot of food and drinks will be available for all.The colours of the day are green, red and gold.Meanwhile, the management of Urhobotoday.com wishes Shedrack and his beauifu wife happy prosperous marriage life