Published On: Fri, Apr 20th, 2018

Delta Decides Chairman, Shedrack And Stella Wed Tomorrow

Shedrack and Stella


LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tomorrow, Saturday, April 21st, 2018 will be a great day in Agbor, Delta State as Chairman of Delta Decides, Mr. Shedrack Agboje Egbonimali takes his beautiful wife, Miss Stella Augustine Eki to the altar.
Information made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the Christian wedding will hold at Shalom Christian Complex along Old Lagos/Asaba Road, opposite Zenith Bank, Agbor by 10am on Saturday, while reception follows immediately at the same venue.
Shedrack is inviting all his friends, relations and well wishers to the great event, adding that a lot of food and drinks will be available for all.
The colours of the day are green, red and gold.
Meanwhile, the management of Urhobotoday.com wishes Shedrack and his beauifu wife happy prosperous marriage life

