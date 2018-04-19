REVEALED: See Names Of Delta Youths Accused Of Stealing Senate Mace

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The names of five persons who reportedly entered the Senate to steal the mace which is the symbol of authority of the Red Chamber have emerged.

According to Daily Independent, the names emerged on Wednesday, April 18, hours after they were arrested by the FCT Police Command.

The suspects were allegedly led into the Senate by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a protest against his suspension.

The five suspects who are all from Delta state are: Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area, Peter Orede – Warri South LGA, Blessing Edjeke from Abraka In Ethiope East LGA, Lucky Okomu from Oghara in Ethiope West LGA and Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA.

It would be recalled that the protesters stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday, April 18, and stole the mace. The protesters are supporters of a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The mace was reported to have been recovered under Abuja bridge