Kwale Court Orders Removal Of Delta Deputy Speaker

Share This





















Related

The court which was presided over by Justice V.I. Ofezi ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued the deputy speaker and issue same to Emeka Odegbe, saying he is the validly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general election.Meanwhile, the deputy speaker was not present at the house during today’s plenary as he was said to be monitoring the court judgment. The lawmaker who represents Ndokwa East in the house was on his second term before his removal