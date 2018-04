Share This























LAGOS APRIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police on Wednesday arrested Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The senator was arrested in the Senate Wing of the National Assembly at 1:57pm.

This was after hoodlums he allegedly led into the Chamber carted away the mace of the Senate.

The Senate in a statement accused Omo-Agege, who was suspended on Tuesday, of leading the hoodlums into the chamber.