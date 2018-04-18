Omo-Agege Accused Of Leading Thugs To Attack Senate, Seize Mace

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has accused suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of having led protesters into the floor of the red chamber where they went away with the mace.

It would be recalled that protesters demanding the sack of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, and other members of the Senate stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday.



After the placard bearing group had access into the National Assembly, they stormed the Senate where they took the mace away. The mace is the symbol of authority of the legislature.A statement made available to the press by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi read thus,“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.“The Senate is now in an Executive session.“An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.#Senator Aliu Sabi Abdullahi#