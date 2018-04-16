Ijaw, Itsekiri Youths Advises FG Not To Play Politics With Dredging Of Warri Port

Share This























LAGOS APRIL16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw and Itsekiri youths have advised the federal government not to play politics with the Warri Port dredging contract.

The youths who commended Federal Government for the approval of contract to dredge the Escravos bar to Warri Port, Delta State however urged the Federal Government to ensure that the contract is competently executed by the contractor.

In a joint statement signed yesterday by President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Eric Omare and President of the Itsekiri National Youth Council, Weyinmi Agbateyiniro the youths stated that the contracts are very critical to the revival of the almost moribund Warri and Port Harcourt economies.

“It is our conviction that the successful completion of the dredging of the Warri Port would return the port to its former robust state and provide employment opportunities for thousands of youths in Warri and its environs,” they stated.

The the youths described the approval of the contract to dredge the Escravos bar to Warri Port as a laudable response by the Federal Government to demands by stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

The youth leaders said that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, deserved commendation for their efforts towards ensuring the approval of the contract.