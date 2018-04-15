Onuesoke: APC Senators, Reps, Others Set To Join PDP-Onuesoke

Share This





















Onuesoke who made the disclosure while addressing the gathering of Northern PDP youths in Maiduguri, Borno state on Saturday confirmed that the aggrieved APC lawmakers and chieftains who have been in alliance with PDP working committee at Abuja are planning to use the crisis that will likely emanate from the upcoming APC National Convention to defect to the PDP barring any last minute change of mind.He told the elated Northern youths that his confidant in APC camp reliably informed him that the APC lawmakers and chieftains said they are planning to dump the party after the convention since the State Governors elected on the platform of the party have already blocked their move to return to Senate.“The plan to decamp to PDP is not limited to APC lawmakers and chieftain alone. Several members of APC leadership are equally engaged in discussion with the leadership of the PDP. Their grievances is that APC had been hijacked by some caucus at their expense ,” Onuesoke, a former Delta State Governorship aspirant affirmed, stressing that some of the aggrieved APC members have been telling their counterparts in the PDP to create space for them in the party as they are either returning home or seeking refuge in the party.The PDP Chieftain further disclosed that the urge for the APC leaders to decamp to PDP became heightened with the recent President Muhammadu Buhari declaration for re-election in 2019, whom they felt he would have step down honourable because of old age and lack of performance in the last three years.Onuesoke urged the Northern PDP youths to be stead fast and loyal to the party, adding that there will be sun shine at the end of the tunnel.He said recent event in the country had shown that Buhari led government is a failure and had resorted to telling all sort of lies in order to cover up its inability to meet his numerous fake promises to Nigerians.