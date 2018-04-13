Saraki Reacts To Suspension Of Omo-Agege, Says It’ll Serve As A Deterrent To Others

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has reacted to the suspension of Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying the punishment melted out to the Urhobo representative will act as a deterrent to other erring Senators in the Red Chamber.

His suspension, according to the Senate, is to serve as deterrent to other senators who might contemplate taking the Senate to court over its power to regulate or determine its internal matters.

Saraki, who stated that the issue of preserving the integrity of the institution is paramount, said: “I think in this chamber, if we want to talk about who has the right to say he is chairman of a parliamentary support group for Mr. President both by action and by what we have done, I think that I have the right to lead that — more than anyone else here.”

The Senate has suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 90 legislative days. Omo-Agege was suspended yesterday during plenary over his remarks that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, which changes the sequence of elections set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate Committee on Ethics had recommended that the senator be suspended for 181 legislative days but the chamber reduced it to 90 legislative days.

The committee expressed disappointment that after Omo-Agege had admitted guilt on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 by apologising to the leadership and the entire Senate, he changed his mind and took the Senate President and the Senate to court.