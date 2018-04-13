2019: Itsekiris Support Ex-Governor Uduaghan For Senate

Share This





















This time around, one of the three ethnic groups making up Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State, the Itsekiri, has thrown its weight behind the former governor, citing his pedigree and antecedents as reasons for their unwavering support.Speaking recently on behalf of the ethnic group, the President of a political pressure group, Itsekiri Movement for Good Governance, Jolomi Oritsegbemi, said aside from Dr. Uduaghan’s influence, which will positively rub off on the development of the entire state, the Itsekiri had had the least representation at the National Assembly over the years.According to Oritsegbemi: “It is the turn of Itsekiri to produce a senator representing Delta South and Dr. Uduaghan is the only Itsekiri man who will make us reap the dividends of democracy come 2019.“He is a true son, a man of the people who believes in developments and impacting lives.“Over time, he has proven this, even when he was the governor of the state for eight years.“In fact, this is the kind of leader Nigerians need to move the nation forward.“It is only the Itsekiri ethnic nationality that has not produced a senator to represent the district since 1999.“In the interest of equity and fair play, this should be our turn without any arguments.“It is time to prove that Itsekiri people are not made to deliberately play the second fiddle to the other tribes.”Oritsegbemi further reminded Deltans that an Itsekiri man was last in the senate 39 years ago.He said: “Itsekiri also had two federal constituencies, where late Hon. Vincent Jemide and late Hon. Sunny Dabor represented them.“The two federal constituencies were to be reduced to one when Chief Chamberlain Abeki from Patani LGA was appointed as national commissioner into the then Federal Electoral Commission.”From 1979 till the current dispensation, five senators have represented Delta South Senatorial District.Out of these five, two were from Isoko (Senator Stella Omu and Senator Francis Okpozo of blessed memory) and another two were from the Ijaw tribe (Chief E.K. Clark and Senator James Manager, the incumbent).The first and only senator who was from the Itsekiri stock was Chief Franklin O. M. Atake in 1979.Interestingly, the incumbent senator, James Manager, an Ijaw man has been returned to the senate on four occasions consecutively.By 2019, Manager would have spent a total of 16 years in the Red Chambers.In a related development, Pa Daniel Pessu, a former Delta State lawmaker, who is 96 years old now, has declared his support for Uduaghan’s senatorial bid.Speaking on behalf of six of the 30 surviving former lawmakers in the state, Pessu, who represented Warri South Constituency in the then Bendel State House of Assembly between 1979 and 1983, gave kudos to Uduaghan for taking care of them while he was governor of the state.He also prayed for his success at the polls in 2019.