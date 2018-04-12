Okowa May Sack Six Commissioners In Another Cabinet Reshuffle

Share This





















Commissioners who were removed in the last exercise are: Dr. Nicholas Azinge (Health), and Chief Dan Okenyi (Arts, Culture and Tourism). This time round, informed sources disclosed that six of the commissioners are to be dropped.According to our competent sources, those to be dropped are commissioners of Works, Water Resources, Basic, Secondary Education, Environment, Agriculture and Housing. It was gathered that they will be replaced immediately.But the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Mr. Festus Ovie Agas, in a swift reaction, said the governor had been under pressure by party chieftains including Deltans to do away with unproductive members of cabinet.He said: “It is clear that the Governor will do away with incompetent hands in his cabinet, this is however, a resolution reached at different meetings.“Governor Okowa is very passionate about developing Delta State especially in his SMART Agenda, so it is clear that whoever works with him or under him should work with the way he does his things.