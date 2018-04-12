JUST IN: Senate Suspends Senator Omo-Agege Over Unruly Statement

Share This





















Senator Omo-Agege was suspended on Thursday during plenary over the remarks he made at a press conference that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act which changes the sequence of elections set by INEC is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.Although the Senator on February 21, 2018, apologised to the Senate over his comments about electoral act Amendment.The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges had recommended in its report that Senator Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 legislative days but the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recommended that it be reduced to 90 legislative days.Presenting the report on the investigation into the comments made by Senator Omo- Agege, the chairman of the committee, Senator Sam Anyanwu said that the committee found it unacceptable that after Senator Omo-Agege apologized to the Senate over his comments, he made u-turn and took the Senate to court over the matter which was referred to the committee.Senator Omo-Agege alongside nine others had accused the National Assembly of deliberately adopting the conference report on the amendment which they allege had a pre-determined motive targeted at President Buhari.The Senate now resolved to reduce the length of his suspension and also asked Senator Omo-Agege to withdraw the court case he instituted against the Senate.The Senate has also disbanded the parliamentary support group which Senator Omo- Agege and embattled Senator Abdullahi Adamu belong to.