Suspected Assassins Shot Dead A Businessman In Ughelli

LAGOS APRIL 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Unknown gunmen suspected to be assassins were reported to have shot dead a businessman, Mr Justice Edjere Omote in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

Urhobotoday learnt that forty-year-old Omote identified as a building material dealer was killed in front of his compound opposite Kubi Hotel, along Ughelli-Patani expressway on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at about 9pm.

Our source disclosed that the deceased who hailed from Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South LGA was relaxing in front of the compound when some men suspected to be assassins came and shot him on his chest at a close range.

A cousin of the deceased who spoke to Urhobotoday.com on condition of anonymity confirmed that his late cousin had a heated argument with one of the suspected assassins earlier that day where a threat was issued to the deceased, alleging that the suspect and his gang must have executed the killing.

When Urhobotoday.com correspondent visited the compound of the deceased, the atmosphere was charged with grief as tears flowed uncontrollably.

The widow mother of the deceased who recounted how his son died in her present, said she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed out as she was aware that her son was outside, but to her amazement, she saw a horror that she has never witnessed in her life.

According to her, “My son Justice was on the ground and I shouted, Justice what happened, but he could not speak to me”.

A younger brother to deceased disclosed that his brother was immediately rushed to the Central Hospital Ughelli after the gunshot, but he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The wife of the deceased who was in a deep anguished was wailing and weeping profusely as she called out the name of her husband.

Meanwhile, police source at the ‘A’ Division, Ughelli has confirmed the arrest of some suspects.