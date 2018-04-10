Abraka Monarch Raises Alarm Over Fresh Herdsmen Attack On Residents

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 10TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Abraka Monarch, HRM, Air-Vice Marshal Lucky Aarile (rtd) Avwaeke 1 has raised the alarm over fresh attack by Fulani herdsmen on residents of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom.

He called on President Mohammadu Buhari to put an end to the menace to avoid more loss of lives.

The monarch who spoke to journalists in his palace on Monday said President Buhari should please intervene before the situation gets out of hands.

According to him, “Police, Army, DSS, and Civil Defence agencies are working under the President. He has to do something about the killing of our people. The issue of cattle colony is no more because in my kingdom, we don’t have any space reserved for that again”.

The Royal father said Delta Government under the leadership of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has been trying his best for the kingdom, adding that they have benefited from two NDDC Projects, Solar Power System and Street Light.

In terms of education, the state government has also contributed by renovating schools in the kingdom. We are grateful I called on the people to remain law abiding citizens at all times as nothing good comes out of violence,” he stated.

The monarch, however, advised youths of the kingdom to support the candidates that could bring development to the kingdom, the Urhobo nation, and the state, just as he urged them not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs as they are leaders of tomorrow.