Boko Haram: Ijaw Youths Kick Against Approval Of $1bn For Military

LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw of the Niger Delta have kicked against the Federal Government’s approval of $1 billion for the purchase of military equipment to combat Boko Haram in the North East.

In oher hand, the group pointed out that Niger Deltans needs such funds for the implementation of the Niger Delta development masterplan.

According to the group, “if the executive arm can on its own approve such amount of money to prosecute the much-touted defeated Boko Haram sect, then we see no reason Niger Delta region should not get lion share of the slush funds.”

Speaking through Pereotubo Oweilaemi, its national president, IYC doubts the justification for the release of such funds to combat Boko Haram whom the government had previously declared defeated.

The statement read in part: “Is there anything that the Federal Government is not telling Nigerians. IYC smelt a rat in this shoddy plan to spend the tax-payers’ money on this fruitless venture. To us in the Niger Delta region, the money said to be approved by the president for the Boko Haram crisis is a smokescreen. There is more to it than meet the ordinary eyes.

“President Buhari should use the money to address other critical sectors in the country. In the Niger Delta, we have several projects littered in the region that are begging for government’s attention. The growing silence on part of the Federal Governemnt constitutes more threats to peace in this country. The Ogoni clean up exercise is still a mirage; the Escravos Gas City project has been tactically abandoned by this government. The Federal Government is owing NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission) billions of naira,” IYC lamented.

While advising the Federal Government to revive the moribund deep sea ports and dockyards in Burutu and other coastal towns in the region, the Ijaw further cited the coastal highway road project awarded by the Umaru Yar’Adua government, which, according to them, needs $1 billion for its take-off, and the East-West Road project, which is still begging for completion, are projects that will not only generate income to the government but also guarantee peace in the region, thereby boosting the economy.