World Health Day: 5,000 Isoko People To Benefit From Free Medical Treatment

LAGOS PARIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 5,000 persons from Isoko North local government council and other neighbouring local government across of Delta State are to benefit from the free medical treatment organized by the Chairman of Isoko North local government council, Hon Emmanuel Egbabor in collaboration with the Yes Advocacy Team and Healing Hand Health Society medical team to commemorate the 2018 World Health Day.

The free medical treatment which was flagged off by the Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was held at Isoko North Local government Council Secretariat playground and is targeted to render all medical services like major and minor surgical operations, medical investigations and treatments, eye care (surgeries and distribution of free glasses) among others.

While flagging off of the programme, the Delta state Governor Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Onoye, rated Isoko North local government council as one of the first among the 25 local government council across the state that is committed to delivery of quality health care services to his people.

He disclosed that the state Government is supporting 20 widows from each ward across the 25 local government in Delta state for the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme, adding that the state government Health Insurance scheme is affordable to all Deltans.