Isoko In Diaspora Commence Construction Of $20,000 Primary School Classrooms In Ibrede

LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Isoko Association in North America and Ibrede community in the United States have commenced building a block of six classrooms at Egbedi Primary School, Ibrede in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project would cost the two associations $20,000 and would be completed before December 2018.

A member of the association and president of Ibrede community in United States, Mr Tony Oweh disclosed at Ibrede weekend.

Oweh said that both associations contributed $10,000 each, adding that when the project is eventually completed, the pupils would study under a friendly environment.

Oweh disclosed that the six classrooms will each have a toilet and teachers‘ common room.

“A borehole is already sunk in the primary school to provide steady water for the pupils and teachers.

He therefore called on the council leadership to direct more efforts towards improving primary education by building befitting classrooms and providing learning aids.

It will be recalled that two weeks ago, the central working committee of Ibrede community donated 35 benches to Egbedi Primary School, Ibrede.

The benches according to the president-general of Ibrede community, Dr Esi Oweh, cost N332, 500 and lamented a situation where pupils sit on bare floor to learn.

Vanguard News.