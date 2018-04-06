Delta: Uvwie PDP Chairman’s Driver, Tejiri Dies In Ghastly Auto-Crash (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

Report has that Tejiri who drove on the official Nissan Central car of his boss was on a high speed from Asaba and suddenly had brake failure.In his bid to manage the situation, he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and rammed into a trailer parked at the road side.The incident shattered the vehicle and Tejiri sustained serious injuries which resulted to his instant death.Uvwie PDP Chairman, Hon. Kelly Utuedor confirmed the report in a chat with Our Delta State Correspondent.He said,”Yes, he had accident. He was coming from Asaba alone.Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer,DSP Andrew Aniamaka said,”The Command is not aware of any accident. Nothing of such has been reported to us but we’ll find out and get back to you.”Tejiri is survived by a wife, two children,his immediate sister, Philomena and family relatives.