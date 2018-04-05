Okowa Cautions Against Attempts To Divide Warri Kingdom, Commissions Several Projects

Share This





















Okowa declared this yesterday at a visit to the palace of the Warri monarch. He cautioned the divisive attempts by some Itsekiri leaders, as he commissioned some projects in Warri North, and South local councils areas of the state.The governor commended the people for their support for his administration, adding that the execution of projects in the state was made possible by the peaceful disposition of the residents.Among the projects commissioned were the Iwere College Road, access road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obite-Ugbo and Korobe roads in Warri North Local Council Area.Also commissioned were projects in Alema Modern College, which is located at Abigborodo, the hometown of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.He equally inspected some projects in Uvwie Local Government Area. Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and the Warri monarch commended Okowa for the projects.