Asaba Int’l Airport Will Be Close For Six Weeks

LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Asaba International Airport runway and taxiway will be closed for traffic for six weeks beginning 9th April to 15th May, 2018, to operators of Airlines and Passengers.

This closure, according to a statement signed by the Delta State Director of Information, Mr Paul Osahor, made available toUrhobotoday.com is to make way for the rehabilitation work of the middle section of the runway to be executed and completed.

The statement enjoined the general public, especially airline operators to take note of the closure.

The Delta State Government and the Contractor handling the rehabilitation work of the Asaba International Airport, Setraco Limited, called on the general public and airline operators to take note and expressed regret all inconveniences the closure may cause them.