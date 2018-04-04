Okowa Shuns Inauguration Of Sport Varsity In Delta State

Share This





















The governor who had been criticised in many quarters for commissioning private investments like fuel stations and plazas that have no bearing on economy of the state, may have stayed off the flagoff of the university project ostensibly because of 2019 political permutations.The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Senebe however performed the groundbreaking ceremony which left tongues wagging about the governor’s absence.However, former England international John Fashanu as well as Nigerian former athlete, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, who graced the occasion have canvassed support for the proprietor of the institution to enable him realise the laudable dream of establishing a wholly sports university, the first of its kind in sub Saharan Africa in Delta state.The duo who spoke at the event expressed delight that such a giant project that would grow the local economy of the people and boost the state economy was being sited in Delta state.Fashanu lamented that talent are abound in Nigeria but people don’t often invest in Sport development, expressing delight that the institution was conceptualise by a sport lover.Chioma Ajunwa said that Ned Nwoko have great passion for Nigerians back in the UK and have shown that as a political figure when he first represented his people in the green chambers.“We know a lot of politicians who take their money outside Nigeria but here is a politician, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko who have decided to put his money here to benefit his people. Am so proud of you sir. Am so excited because besides employing hundreds, this sport university would give me opportunity to do what I am doing outside here in Abia state”, Chioma Ajunwa said