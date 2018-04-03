Fear Grips Isoko Community Following Discovery Of Severed Young Man’s Head

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-There is palpable tension and fear in Delta State following the discovery of the head of an unidentified young man at the junction of Uzere community in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The body of the beheaded man is missing with just the head at the junction. The severed head was found by community members in the early morning.

While no one has been able to identify the deceased, the incident has caused residents to fear for their lives as they go about checking to ensure that their relatives are safe.

When contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the report, saying that the deceased head has been deposited in the Central Hospital morgue in the area.

DSP Aniamaka also stated that the matter is currently being investigated by the Police.