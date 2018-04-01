Okowa To Open First African Sports University In Delta State

Share This





















The institution known as Stars University is located at Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.In a statement released by the Management of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation disclosed that the ground breaking university will involve the laying of blocks of classrooms, hostel accommodation, take off campus project for the proposed university.It would be recalled that in a recent media chat with the members of Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, the founder of the University, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko stated that the university has officially obtained a provisional certification from the Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC to commence academic activities.According to him, Stars University will be a wholly sports university, the first of its kind in sub Saharan Africa, which will aid in the training of sports men and women for the Africa Continent.