Uduaghan Backs Okowa For 2019

LAGOS MARCH 31ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, and urged political office holders in the state to unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed.

Dr Uduaghan spoke Saturday at a grand reception organised in honour of Hon. Joan Amaechi Mrakpor, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili in the Federal House of Representatives at Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

“Dr Okowa will be the Governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023,” he said, adding, “our Governor, don’t listen to the stories you hear, you know the way people talk, don’t worry, no shaking, we are here for you.”

He emphasized: “Delta is a PDP state, it will remain a PDP state; Deltans ensure you go and get your permanent voters cards, it will enable you prepare for the 2019 elections.”

“I want to urge political office holders not to give the Governor stress, add value to the Governor’s activities, don’t give him stress,” he stated.

Dr Uduaghan who was the Chairman of the occasion, emphasised, “every representative should please, do your best to add value to your community, it is important that you do so.”

Governor Okowa at the event, commended Hon. Mrakpor for attracting development to her people.

The event was put together by Ubulu-Uku development council and it attracted politicians and well-wishers not only from Delta State but also other parts of the country.