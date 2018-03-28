JUST IN: Senate Finalises Plan To Suspend Omo-Agege

Share This





















According the online medium, the decision to suspend Senator Omo-Agege is not based on the statement credited to him in the media, but his involvement to ensure that the Senate’s plans to override Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill fails in the Senate.Investigation revealed that Omo-Agege is the Secretary of the pro-Buhari senators and he is the one mobilizing support against the leadership of the Senate to ensure that the move to override President Buhari hits the rock in Upper Chamber.Many of the senators who are loyal to Saraki were angry that despite Omo-Agege’s apology on the floor of the Senate, he is still mobilizing support against the interest of Saraki.It was further gathered that the pro-Buhari group were able to win some Peoples Democratic Party senators who are aggrieved with Saraki’s style of leadership into their camp.Omo-Agege had appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to respond to the invitation of the panel members, who are mainly Saraki’s loyalists.But the members of the committee were shocked when the Delta State born politician told them that he is not going to say anything on the matter because the issue is already in court.It was gathered that many the APC senators in the pro-Saraki camp were angry as a result of Odigie-Oyegun’s leadership style and for allegedly conniving with their State Governors to fight them.However, the decision of Buhari not to support the extention of Odigie-Oyegun’s tenure may have weakened the pro-Saraki camp.