Omo-Agege Empowers 355 Urhobo Women, Canvasses Support For Buhari, Ogboru

Omo-Agege as part of his tour and thank you visit to the women for voting for him in the 2015 election, Saturday visited Jeddo, Ughoton, Ugbokodo, Adeje and Orerokpe market all in Okpe LGA.Speaking to the women who came out in their large number to receive him, he charge them to vote for APC at all level in order to rescues Delta state from total collapse as the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa led-PDP government has eroded the little gain of the past administration by his poor governance.According to him, “to remove Okowa you must vote for Chief Great Ogboru as governor in 2019 that is our mission, because Okowa has destroyed Delta state, the little progress we made in the past have been destroyed by him.He is busy looting the state resources, with little or nothing left for development, this must stop and that is why you must vote all APC candidates, vote Ogboru for governor, Omo-Ageg for senate and President Mohammadu Buhari again.While urging women and Deltans to register and get their voters’ card, assuring that unlike in the past where PDP in the state rig themselves into power, the APC led federal will ensure that PDP rigging system where they compromise security agencies and INEC is checked in 2019.Omo-Agege added that anyone who attempt to steal APC vote in 2019 will be made to vomit it, like he did to the PDP candidate who he say allegedly stole his mandate in 2015 election, noting that, “APC vote is like a chameleon meat, whoever swallows it, will vote it.”“So, come out and to vote for APC in 2019 because your vote will count. Vote the APC for the House of Assembly and House of Rep, for senate and governor, vote Omo-Agege and Ogboru, while you should vote Buhari for president, because we need federal support to stop PDP from rigging in 2019,” he added.