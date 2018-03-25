Fake PHCN Man Electrocuted In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A high tensioned cable has electrocuted a 43- year-old man simply identified as Theophilus to death in Olori Street, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that the deceased was called by his boss to disconnect all illegal connections in the area.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said there was no light at the time the victim climbed the electric pole for disconnection.

The eyewitness, however, said they were shocked when light was restored, leading to the electrocution of the man.

The eyewitness said he died instantly even before he was brought down after the light went off.

Contacted,the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said,”No. I’m not aware. I will find out and get back to you.”

Efforts to speak with officials of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, were unsuccessful as none of them, not even the Public Relations Officer picked or returned phone calls.