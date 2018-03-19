Ilaje Dev Council Inaugurates EXCO, To Draw Up Master-Plan For Ilaje Development

Share This





















The inauguration took place at its inaugural meeting at Alarcarte Residence Inn and Resort limited Sapele, Delta State, on Saturday, with Prince Godday Erewa emerging as the National President.Other members of the Executive include; Dr. Aderonke Ikuomola, Vice President; Engr. Ibikunle Karaki, General Secretary; Barr. Omoniyi Adeomo, legal Aviser; Hon. Banji Okunomo, PRO; Mr Ola Omotehinse, Director of Finance/Treasurer and Mr Soji Ayenuro, liaison Officer(USA).It was observed that the major challenges facing Ilaje nation include; poor infrastructure, wrong value, insecurity, poor quality of education, unemployment.It was further noted that Ilaje land has suffered neglect from successive governments; leading to abandonment and lack of sustainable projects by intervention agencies and environmental degradation which has affected the socio-economic development of Ilaje nation.In a communiqué issued at the end of the inaugural meeting, signed by Prince Godday Erewa, National President and Engr. IbiKunle Karaki, Secretary, the group resolved that: “The Council shall be non-partisan but a development-driven Association of Ilaje nation.The Council unanimously agreed to come up with a developmental master-plan for Ilaje nation and also to embark on value re-orientation of the teaming Ilaje Youths through various programmes.It was further resolved that the Council shall embark on the tour of Ilaje land to assess the extent of infrastructural decay and also shall replicate successful development models of similar terrains of developed countries of the world.The communique further read: “that the Council shall collaborate with all security agencies in order to tackle insecurity and to facilitate rapid development in Ilaje land“That the Council shall collaborate with government to exploit tourism potentials in Ilaje land and shall work in cooperation with all traditional institutions in order to tackle dichotomy headlong.It added that, “the membership of the Council shall be open to persons of good character and proven integrity.”Prince Godday Erewa, National President, in his remarks after the inauguration promised that the Executive will put the interest of Ilaje nation first in all their decisions and will consult widely with stakeholders before taking any major decision.He stated further that the Executive will reach out to prominent Ilaje sons and daughters both at home and in Diaspora in order to harness their individual capacity and intellect for the development of Ilaje nation.While praying for the Executive, HRH Oba Obafemi M. Ogbaro, the Odoka of Obe Ogbaro, in Ilaje LGA, Ondo state, charged them to be focused, united and should put Ilaje interest first in any of their actions.