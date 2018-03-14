How Olorogun Moses Taiga Finally Resolves UPU-UK Leadership Crisis (PHOTOS)

Share This





















This is shown in the way and manner he resolved UPU-UK Chapter leadership crisis and extension of olive branch to former UPU President-General, Chief Joe Omene.His activities since he assumed the leadership of UPU Worldwide had revealed that he possessed the leadership quality that Urhobo people needed to move them forward in the present dispensation. He had so far been able to put in place round peg in a round hole in his effort to return Urhobo to the days of Chief Mukoro Mowoe and Chief Okumagba when Urhobos speak with one voice both at home and Diaspora.His efforts so far had revealed that he is the leader Urhobo needed to bring the desired unity and progress to move the people of Urhobo nation to the land fill with milk and honey. His actions have been able to prove that the days of Urhobo disunity is almost over.Besides Taiga’s current achievements, his recent effort to resolve the leadership crisis that had plagued the Urhobo Progress Union- United Kingdom (UPU-UK) chapter is evident that Urhobo has finally got the leader they have been searching for. His action in settling the rift between the current President of UPU-UK Chapter, Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga and his arch rival, the President of Urhobo Union in United Kingdom (UUU), Chief Masoro is a revelation that Taiga is a born leader.It is a known fact that Urhobo’s sons and daughters are aware that UPU-UK Chapter had been enmeshed in leadership crisis. This had however been settled by Olorogun Moses Taiga by recorgnising Chief Ganiga’s UPU in United Kingdom. The question now is how was Taiga, known as the ‘Adjerese’ of Urhobo nation able to settle the issue and bring the two warring factions together?It all started with the effort of Urhobo leader and Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of Urhobo Social Urhobo Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe who initiated the move of resolving the crisis by travelling to London severally to broker peace between the two United Kingdom leaders, President of UPU-UK, Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga and President of Urhobo Union In United Kingdom (UUU), Chief Masoro.Due to Barovbe’s intervention, Ganiga and members of his executives were invited to Nigeria where they met with Olorogun Moses Taiga who as the President-General of UPU Worldwide put modalities in place to resolve the crisis in UK.Present in the meeting held in the country home of Olorogun Moses Taiga were UPU President-General Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, Chairman Board Of Trustees (BOT) of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, President of UPU-UK Branch, Chef Okpako Emmanuel Ganiga, President Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Enajemo Esiri, Chairman UPU-UK Board of Trustee, Austin Mukoro, Secretary UPU-UK Chapter and Chief Ted Ochuko Arayki.Chief(Engr) Alex Neyin,Francis Ewherdo, Engr Festus Awana, Chief Peter Ogbodo, Chief Austin Ariemugbovbe, Chief Jacob Diejomahor, Barr. Ese Gawn, Chief Peter Ogbodo, Chief Okwosa, Chief (Mrs) Akpodiete and Chief Ejiro Arigi among others.At the end of the meeting, Olorogun Moses Taiga enjoined the warring leaders to put the past behind them and move on for the sake of the development and progress of Urhobo nation.Taiga resolved that the only recognized UPU branch in the United Kingdom is the one led by Chief Ganiga and his executive, adding that Masoro’s UUU as a social-cultural organization in the UK cannot play the role of UPU in United Kingdom.He enjoined the Chief Ganiga executive to give the UPU national body a date at least three months before the expiration of their term, when the UPU national body will come to the UK to conduct an election to usher in the new executive which will be all inclusive.For peace to regn and in the interest of Urhobo unity, he, however, stated that Ganiga and Masoro will not contest in the proposed election, just as he appealed to both warring leaders put the past behind them and move on.In order to find a total solution to disunity in Urhobo nation, Taiga went further to appoint Chief Barovbe , Chief Ganiga and Engr Neyin to form a committee that will reach out to former President-General of UPU Worldwide, Chief Joe Omene so as to find resolution and settle the matter in UPU headquarters amicably out of court.