Delta State Big Boy, Five Others Wanted For Robbery In Ghana, Arrested

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kess Billions, a 29-year-old suspected leader of a vicious robbery gang terrorizing Accra, Ghana, has been arrested by the Ghanaian police. Kesiena Blessing Kagi, alias Kess Billions, was arrested at his hideout at Community 20 in Tema on Friday, March 9, 2018.



Related

The Delta State big boy, Kess Billions, as he was popularly known among his fellow criminals, was on the police wanted list for the robbery of a forex bureau at Teshie on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.Kess Billions was also said to have led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community Nine Light Industrial Area, Tema. The IGP said other suspects in the forex bureaux robbery gang, Prince Wanganga, Gift Wanganga, alias Festus; John Ani, Prince Yfuah and Okoro Amulley had been arrested earlier.He said Kess Billions and the other five suspects were all Nigerians. He said a check on Kess Billions’s passport, number A07598838, revealed that he was a native of Warri. Kess Billions frequently comes to Ghana, with his last being on January 19, 2018, with a 90-day stay permit.Delta State big boy, Kess Billions was declared wanted by the Ghanian police force last week. According to the Ghanaian police, Kess led his gang to rob a bureau de change and carted away with a huge sum of money.His gang struck again and attacked a company on the 16th of February, 2018. They also left with a huge sum of money. According to previous reports Kess is believed to be currently hiding in Aflao, Ghana or Nigeria.The police have issued a red alert on him, requesting for anyone with information about him to report to them.This is not the first time Nigerian citizens in Ghana have be arrested or declared wanted for robbery, In a previous report, Police in Ghana arrested two Nigerian citizens, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie for bank robbery.