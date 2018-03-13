2019: Ogboru Hope Rises As APC Over Rule Kachikwu, Ochei, Ojuogboh,Others On Zoning

Share This





















Related

The party’s SEC also declared that no other organ of the party shall henceforth express any contrary positions on the issue of 2019 governorship ticket of the party.Delta North leaders of the party comprises of Minister for State Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, former Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Ochei, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, top state officials of the party from Delta North among others, had fortnight ago taken the decision to zone the governorship ticket to the Senatorial district at the home of Kachikwu.It would be recalled that Delta South APC leaders had last weekend backed their counterparts in Delta North to zone the ticket to North, thus shutting out Delta Central strong man of the party, Chief Great Ogboru and others who also want to contest for the ticket in the forthcoming guber primaries.A communiqué issued at the end of the closed door meeting hosted by Kachikwu, in his Onicha-Ugbo home, Aniocha North Local Government Area, the Delta North leaders of the party had urged all eligible governorship aspirants from Delta North Senatorial District to indicate interest so that their candidature can be marketed to the two other senatorial district in the State.The communiqué which was signed by Delta North Caucus of the party, Engr. Chief Hyacinth Enuha, and read to newsmen by Mr. Iwedi Nwaha, said; “From the inception of the Third Republic, the Central and Southern Senatorial Districts of Delta State have successfully completed two gubernatorial terms and as a result, the right of the Delta North Senatorial District to complete its second term, under the banner of the APC is only equitable.“APC is solidly on ground in Delta North Senatorial District and has the capacity to win the 2019 gubernatorial election with the support of the other Senatorial Districts.The Delta North leaders had hinged their decision to back only Anioma candidate on the reported ‘gentlemanly’ zoning agreement between the three senatorial district of the state which purportedly ‘zoned’ the governorship position in 1999, starting with Chief James Ibori of Delta Central.According to them, it is only equitable for the Senatorial District to complete its two gubernatorial terms since other Districts have done theirs through PDP Candidates but they insisted to support only APC candidate who can be use to replace Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, an Anioma PDP incumbent governor.Similarly, the decision by Delta South leaders was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an enlarged meeting held on Sunday 4th March, 2018 and was attended by Senatorial Exco members, LGA Chairmen, Leaders and Stakeholders from the South district.The meeting which was convened by the Delta South Senatorial Chairman, Yemi Omaghomi, agreed to support Delta North governorship candidate, but on the condition that such a candidate will only do one term in line with extant power rotation in the state and to allow the zone complete its eight year tenure.But State Working Committee of the party in a counter statement after its meeting, declared that the party has no intention of zoning its gubernatorial ticket to any Senatorial District, noting that no elective position in the state will be zoned.This was contained in statement signed by its state publicity secretary Engr. Leonard Obibi.The statement read in part; “We shall continue to position the party in a state of readiness that enables free, fair and credible primaries, with an assurance that there shall be no imposition of candidates under any circumstances that will exclude fair participation of any party member with legitimate rights to engage in or contest for any elective office.“State Working Committee also resolves at the meeting held on Thursday, 8th March 2018, that no other organ of the party shall henceforth express any contrary positions.“we urge all party members to support the no zoning directive to ensure that every eligible contestant is free to participate in the party’s primaries.“We assure all party members and leaders that we remain committed to the progress of our party in a manner that will ensure victory in the forthcoming 2019 general elections”.