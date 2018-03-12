Female Banker Commits Suicide After Husband Brings Lover To Their Matrimonial Home

Share This





















Related

The 32-year-old mother of two before her death was a banker working with one of the new generation banks.According to sources in the area, the husband to the late woman had recently brought home his mistress to be staying with them in their matrimonial home. This was the catalysts that lead to her death.One of the neighbours at the residence revealed that an empty can of Sniper and Fanta was found by her lifeless body which was discovered in the house.Speaking on the tragic incident, a senior police officer attached to the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station, Agbarha-Otor, explained that her corpse has since been deposited at a private mortuary. He further stated, “We believe she returned home from work on that unfaithful day and ingested the mixture, but investigations into the matter is still ongoing.”