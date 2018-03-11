2019: Coalition Of Urhobo, Isoko Youths Begs President Buhari To Re-Contest

Share This





















According to Vanguard, the coordinator of the group, Comrade William Omoro, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Buhari, saying the president deserved to be reelected for a second term since he had the interest of all Nigerians at heart.The group also expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Omoro said the Buhari led administration had been busy stabilizing the the dwindling economy that was bastardized by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and had succeeded in taking the country out of recession.While praising President Buhari for his dogged and relentless in the fight against corruption, the group coordinator said his introduction of N’Power scheme had given hope to the unemployed youths in the country.He enjoined Nigerians to give Buhari the support he needs to build on his successes.