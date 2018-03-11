Ogboru Governorship Aspiration May Hit The Rock As Delta South Opts For Delta North Candidacy
LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governorship aspiration of Chief Great Ogboru in 2019 might have hit the rock, as the leadership of All Progressives Congress; Delta South Senatorial District weekend thrown its weight behind the quest by Delta North senatorial district to produce the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election.
Following this endorsement by APC Delta South leaders, Chief Great Ogboru chances of picking the party tickets may have been narrowed to Delta Central, where he currently doesn’t enjoys overriding followership, because some other party leaders believes that Delta North should be supported.
With this development, it appears that the 2019 APC Delta State Gubernatorial primaries will be a contest between those who believe in power rotation as an effective strategy to win the general election because it accommodates the unique interest of minorities and the Ogboru group who think otherwise.
The decision to support Delta North guber candidacy was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Expanded Delta South Senatorial District meeting held on Sunday 4th March, 2018 and was attended by Senatorial Exco members, LGA Chairmen, Leaders and Stakeholders from the district.
The meeting which was convened by the Delta South Senatorial Chairman, Sp. Snr. Apst. Yemi Omaghomi, agreed to support Delta North governorship candidacy, but on the condition that such a candidate will only do one term in line with extant power rotation in the state and to allow the zone complete its eight year tenure.
In the communiqué issued which was signed for and on behalf of the Senatorial District by Sp. Snr. Apst. Yemi Omaghomi, Chairman, APC Delta South District; High Chief Hon. Augustine Seibi; Secretary, APC Delta South, and four others, they stated that the desire of Delta North to produce the next governor of Delta State on the platform of APC is fair, just and equitable.
The communiqué reads in part: “The Delta South APC notes that the request of Delta North APC is fair, just and equitable as it guarantees all ethnic groups, particularly the minority ethnic groups, in our dear State fair access to the Governorship seat of the State.
“The Delta South APC further notes that the request of Delta North APC is in sync with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Constitution of our great party. In particular, Article 20(vi) of the APC Constitution provides: “Without prejudice to Article 20(ii) and (iii) of this Constitution, the National Working Committee shall subject to the approval of the National Executive Committee make Rules and Regulations for the nomination of Candidates through Primary Elections. All such Rules, Regulations and Guidelines shall take into consideration and uphold the principle of Federal Character, gender balance, geo-political spread and rotation of offices, to as much as possible, ensure balance within the constituency covered.’
“The Delta South APC therefore unequivocally supports the quest of Delta North APC to produce the Governorship Candidate of our great party in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Delta State provided however that such candidate must commit to serving one term of four years.”
The Delta South APC leaders also urged all members of the party to remain steadfast and gird their loins as the party prepares for the epochal battle to dislodge the PDP government in Delta State.
If this story is true, then APC South Leaders are insincere to
APC an opposition party to the State ruling PDP party and are bunches of criminals. This decision made by the APC South Leaders is not inline yelling of the Delta people for a change of power in the state. Deltans knew that for a change to be effected and PDP twenty years of misrule, sabotage of the people’s will and thievery to be overthrown will only come through one man ( Chief Great Ovadje Ogboru). Delta State government fund control by the PDP appeared to be exchanging hands with the APC South Leaders and this call for a concern. I therefore call on APC National Working Committee and National Executive Committee to investigate this south Leaders . According to them, their backing for a Delta North candidate are, for the senatorial district to complete their two terms and on the condition the sole candidate to serve term is balderdash. Power is sweet and intoxicating. Case studies, let us not go far. Obasanjo, was a military of head state for two years and a two terms democratic elected President, we knew of his failed third term agenda. We also heard of Northern Elders gentleman agreement with President Goodluck Jonathan to serve late Ya-radua remaining term and serve only one term, what happened, other is story. The only antidote to PDP misrule is the People general any other candidate from any senatorial zones is a work over for the Okowa, Ibori and Uduaghan led PDP. This is the reason the PDP will go at all length and all cost to sideline Great Ogboru from contesting. I believe money is currently exchanging hands between the Delta South APC Leaders and PDP. If APC NWC and NEC allow this, then Deltans have not started their journey of emancipation and have no other choice but let it be (OH ISRAEL TO YOUR TENTS). Strongly believed, there is a plan B for Ogboru. There are many political parties out there that will be willing to give their governorship nomination ticket to him on a platter of Gold. Be ware that the PDP in their game plan are out to cause confusion in APC by sowing politics senatorial zonal animosity and this will not work.