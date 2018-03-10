Urhobos To Hold Grand Reception For Ibori In Ovwor Today

Share This





















Oguma said the gathering will draw friends and enemies together, adding that Chief Ibori is celebrated all over Nigeria, not because he is a saint, but because of the dignity of his carriage, the beauty of his political clout and appeal all over the political arena across political party lines.Oguma said the ex-governor of Delta State is a game changer and master of the political game and intrigues.“Thank God he is home to the warmth and love of his family and people. Today, the world gathers to return thanks to God for keeping him safe for his followers and loved ones,” Oguma said.Oguma said, “For stranger elements, it may be difficult to fathom why the hullabaloo and excitement about Ibori even with all his experience in the hands of adversaries. Ibori with all his flaws is an enigma, so deep to decipher. So real to be true, yet he is real. Ibori is not in Abuja. He is no longer in London. He is in the best place now with his people.“He is among his people, savouring the beauty of their warmth and love. He is among those who cherish his good life and side. He is home safe and sound. His demeanor, comportment and charm have continued to rise on a scale of exhilarating crescendo since his return. Ibori is worth celebrating anytime any day. The man is here today to celebrate God Almighty who held his hands, led him through the deep nights of pains, deprivations and isolation, and brought him in good health to reunite with his family and loved ones. Today’s event is therefore worth the while. Today is Ibori’s day in Ovwor-Olomu. Let the whole earth return praise to God for His faithfulness,” he added.Chief John Oguma, the anchor of the event, is a strong advocate of appreciation for whom honour is due. True to type, Oguma has facilitated the gathering of the Urhobo nation to celebrate the inspiration, Ibori.Today’s event is all about James Ibori, a man with so much attention. The Ibori mystique has a tinge of mysticism. It is safe to bet that even his bitter enemies are enchanted by his charm. Today’s gathering will draw friends together. He is celebrated all over Nigeria because of his captivating charm, the dignity of his carriage, the beauty of his political clout and appeal, the depth of his tendons and reach all over the political arena across political party lines, his magnanimity, generosity and large-heartedness, and his boyish smiles and warmth with infectious allure.Ibori is a game changer and master of the game, and political intrigues. That is the man we almost wasted in the heat of political imbecility. Thank God Ibori survived his ordeals. Thank God he is home to the warmth and love of his family and people. Today, the world gathers to return thanks to God for keeping him safe for his followers and loved ones.The truth is, when divine power embraces you, pedigree pans out in mysterious eclipse, hatred and vicious conspiracy wears off like water on the back of the duck. Divine unction blunts the sharp blade of enemies’ sword. Ibori has passed through the shadows of death, he survived the deep and shark infested waters of political machinations and he escaped from the jagged teeth of ferocious, bloodthirsty, hungry and wild lions.Kings, PDP buffs, APC devotees, APGA loyalists -political enemies walking together, men, women and youths. All will come, shunning sundry differences to see one man, the indisputable benefactor of governors, senators, ministers, speakers – powerful politicians and even the common folks. Ibori must be the mythical Greek Atlas who carried the world on his shoulders. In a highly acrimonious state where ethnic lines are sharper than razor, Ibori has no boundary, with his ebony black foot rooted everywhere – Urhobo, Itsekiri, Igbo, Ijaw and Isoko enclaves.For stranger elements, it may be difficult to fathom why the hullabaloo and excitement about Ibori even with all his experience in the hands of adversaries. Ibori with all his flaws is an enigma, so deep to decipher. So real to be true, yet he is real. Ibori is not in Abuja. He is no longer in London. He is in the best place now- home, having tea and even starch and banga soup with his people.