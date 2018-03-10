Delta: 222 Inmates Waiting For Death In Warri Prison

Share This





















Related

This was made known when the Chairman, Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Chief A. P J. Okpakpor visited the prison on Thursday.He expressed rude shock over the huge congestion level of the Okere prison which he said should be treated as a national emergency.Chief Okpakpor, was the first Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State.Okpakpor, who spoke during his maiden visit after his appointment by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed concern on the large number of persons on death row at the Warri Medium Security Prison.He expressed shock at the undignified and dehumanized conditions inmate are detained, even as he urged the Federal Government to have a second look into the issue of death sentence.The Chairman of the Advisory Council who was conducted round the detention facilities by the Deputy Controller of Prison, Mr Airiohuodion Sam, was stunned by the magnitude of congestion which he said should be treated as a national emergency.He therefore called on the Federal government to make adequate budgetary provisions to expand the already over stretched facility, originally designed and built to accommodate maximum of three hundred and seven inmates but now accommodates over one thousand, five hundred inmates.Members of the Committee which include the Secretary, Barr Mrs Uju Monye, Dr Samuel Efetobor, Barr John Okoriko and Barr F. Njuokuemeni, were astonished with the discovery of a husband and wife jailed for 37 Years, leaving their six children at the mercy of the society.The 71 years old man, who is already partially blind, pleaded with the Committee to consider his plight and that of his wife by granting them pardon.While explaining the purpose of the visit, the Chairman disclosed that, as a statutory body empowered to advise the Governor in exercise of powers vested on him by the constitution in granting amnesty to prisoners, the Council would make appropriate recommendations for clemency to deserving inmates on death row and others serving various terms of imprisonment by the Governor.He emphasized that only qualified applications received by the Council would be considered and forwarded for approval.Earlier, the Deputy Controller in charge of Warri Prison, Mr Airiohuodion Sam, who expressed joy on the Advisory Councils visit to Warri Medium Security Prison, appealed to the Federal and the Delta State government to intervene in the crisis situation currently experienced by the Prisons in the State by building additional facilities to accommodate condemned convicts.