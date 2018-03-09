Ghanaian Police Declares Delta ‘Big Boy’ Wanted Over Alleged Serial Robberies

Share This





















At statement signed by C/INSPR. David Fianko-Okyere for Assistant Superintendent of Police Public Affairs Unit/CID HQRTS alleged that Kess is a leader of armed robbery gang who on the 31st January 2018 robbed a bureau de change at Teshie, Tsubleoo and made away with substantial amount of money.The statement sighted by Urhobotoday Online alleged further that Kess again led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community 9, Light Industrial Area on February, 2018 and cart away colossal amount of money from his victim.The police disclosed that the suspect and his gang which operate in Accra Metropolis is twenty nine years old, about Five feet and eight inches tall, is slim in stature with tattoo marks on both shoulders.It added that he was last seen at Teshie wearing a pair of jeans trousers over a T’ shirt.“He is believed to be hiding in Teshie, Spinters Road, Tema, Afloa or his home country Nigeria. The Police is appealing to the general public or anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the Commander, Financial Forensic Unit/CID Headquarers,” the statement appealed.