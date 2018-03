Share This





















ap Gang, Delta State

LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A six-man kidnap gang reportedly met their Waterloo over the weekend in Agbor, Delta State. According to online reports, the kidnappers who constantly terrorize the people of Agbor were gunned down.

Photos circulating on Facebook showed six men dead on a plank on the floor, however, their names and other information was not mentioned.