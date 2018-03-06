EFCC Sets To Arrest Leo Ogor Over N500m Constituency Fund Scandal

Share This





















The anti-graft agency may effect the arrest of the Minority Leader any moment from now, following alleged failure to appear for interrogation.The projects, said to be worth over N500 million, were allegedly awarded to companies linked to Ogor.But the EFCC was yet to lift the freezing order on the N116 million in the accounts of five out of six companies owned by Ogor being allegedly used to secure contracts from some agencies as constituency projects.The issues against Ogor include over N318 million to two of the companies by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); 20 suspected but unexecuted projects in the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; and implication in a petition against House leadership by the suspended Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on alleged padding of 2016 budget and insertion of bogus constituency projects.According to findings, EFCC has obtained a warrant of arrest against Ogor after his alleged refusal to honour invitations for interrogation.A source said: “We will execute the court order any moment from now because we have given him enough time to respond to our invitations.“Instead of appearing before our team, Ogor has been given excuses. He has also written the EFCC that he will only be available in December this year. With this development, we may effect his arrest anytime from now. Our operatives will soon be on his trail.“We have conducted preliminary investigation but we need Ogor to respond to our findings. Our detectives discovered most of the constituency projects facilitated by Ogor were awarded to six companies in which he has been the sole signatory to their accounts.“The companies are Laurelton Global Services Limited; Zanny Concern Limited; Racen Integrated Global Nigeria Limited; Simplified Concept Limited; Fergio Ventures Nigeria Limited and Peanard Nigeria Limited.“Out of the six companies, EFCC confirmed that Ogor is still a serving director in Simplified Concept Limited and Laurelton.“We have not lifted the freezing order on the N116 million in some accounts traced to him. We obtained the order in May 2017 and he has not been forthcoming.“The cash has been in the accounts of these companies: Laurelton Global Services Limited (N101, 149, 293.96); Racen Integrated Global Nigeria Limited (N5,088,293.50); Peanard (N2,370,901.44); Zanny Concern Limited (N8,374,173.28) and Simplified Concept Limited (N7, 000).”Asked to respond to alleged ill-health of Ogor, the source said: “No medical report is at our disposal from him. In fact, intelligence report confirmed that he is well.”The projects in refugees’ commission include supply of three buses; another three Toyota 18-seater buses; 68 tricycles, 220 generators; 220 motorcycles and others.The projects in UBEC and the companies are: Zanny (19/11/2014) – one block of three classrooms at Eru Primary School, Igbide at N9,180,835.45; Laurelton (19/11/2014) one block of three classrooms at Ivori Primary School, Isoko at N9,887,778; Racen (19/11/2014) construction of three classrooms at Egburie Primary School, Ozoro; and construction of six classrooms on January 21, 2016 at Olordo Primary School, Ozoro at N9,300,000.The others are Laurelton (23/11/ 2015): supply of customised library equipment to selected schools in Isoko North LGA at N16,050,000; supply of instructional materials in Isoko North /South Federal Constituency (N14, 650,000); supply of customised equipment to selected schools in Isoko Federal Constituency (N15,950,000); award of N9,200,928,90 to Simplified Concept in January 2016 for the rehabilitation of six classrooms at Egware Primary School, Orozo and Racen: Construction of 6 classrooms, toilets and furniture at Itebighe Primary School(21/1/ 2016) at N12, 988.099.23.