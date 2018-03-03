2019: Urhobo In Diaspora Present Their Leader For House Of Rep

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders of Urhobo ethnic nationality in Europe have said they would present one of their leaders for elective position in 2019.

They have called on the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Hon Deacon Enoh Akoro to run for the seat of House of Representatives for Ethiope Federal Constituency in 2019 general elections

Speaking to newsmen recently under the auspices of Committee of Friends in Europe, Mr. Egor Onosode, said the call is hinged on Akoro’s humanitarian gestures as well as his international exposure.

He said apart from bringing his wealth of experience in transforming the area, when voted to the Ethiope Federal constituency, the people will benefit immensely.

According to him, “Akoro is like the golden fish which has no hiding place, he is perfectly fit for the position we are asking him to run for, his achievements speaks volume.

Continuing; “This illustrious son of Urhobo, a philanthropist per excellence, a motivator, a bridge builder, an advocate for equal rights and all inclusive government, promoter of peace, unity and equity, he is the best man for the seat of House of Representatives for the Ethiope federal constituency.” he said.

Another member of the Committee of Friends, Mr Duke Edafe also said that; “We have followed the antecedents of Akoro and believe that the time is right for him to vie for elective position. His exemplary qualities are next to none. Thus, we call on him to run for the exalted position to represent the good people of Ethiope federal constituency at the National Assembly.”

He said; “We therefore call on him to run as our sole candidate under the platform of our great party, PDP. He has paid his dues and left his footprint on the sand of Urhobo nation and Nigeria as a whole, our request is a call for him to salvage the situation of inactivity and lack of dividends of democracy currently evident in our representatives in the National Assembly.”