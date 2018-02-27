Why Bayelsa UPU President Embark On Tour Of Urhobo Clans

Share This























By Amos Okioma

LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President of Urhobo Progress Union, ( UPU ) Worldwide, Bayelsa state Chapter, Deacon Kingsley Eduvie Akpaka and the Okobaro I of Urhobo in Bayelsa state HRH King Joshua Aweyu have given reasons behind the current familiarization tour of all the 24 clans of Urhobo that have their indigenes residing in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state.

The President who stated this when the tour moved to Uwheru Clan at the resident of the Chairman of Uwheru Development Union, Charles Oruru at Opolo in Yenagoa said apart from the introduction of the Okobaro 1 to the clans there was the need to reiterate the need for all Urhobo sons and daughters to identify with UPU which is umbrella body of all the socio – cultural organizations.

Akpaka who bemoaned the low turnout and the lackadaisical attitude of representatives of various clans at UPU meetings and its activities said, ” We have come to encourage and solicit your cooperation to move UPU forward like other socio – cultural organizations like Ohaneze, Arewa, Afenefere etc ”

He said whereas other sister organizations like the Isoko and Igbo can boast of their personal building which they use as secretariat they rent out to generate revenue, but Urhobo with her numerical strength as the 5th largest ethnic nationality cannot boast of a plot of land.

He, however explained that his administration intends to change that narratives and all the clans should get ready and support the building project about to be embarked upon.

He also implored Uwheru Community to always send three of their representatives to the monthly meeting and very soon any community that refused to send their required delegates will be penalized with a fine.

Also speaking the Okobaro 1 of Urhobo in Bayelsa state, HRH King Joshua Aweyu said henceforth with the power vested in him to superintendent over all the 24 clans of Urhobo living in Bayelsa state his duties include ensuring that the culture of Urhobo is promoted and projected, but also settle disputes among Urhobos without resorting to arrest apart from criminal cases which the police can handle.

He also disclosed that already a cabinet made up of representatives from all the clans had been constituted and will soon commence work.

“My palace is open to receive and resolve issues. I appeal to all to live peacefully with our host state and shun criminalities, ” he advised.