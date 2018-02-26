Gunmen Dressed In Police Uniform Kidnap Female Teacher In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 26T (URHOBOTODAY)-There was tension on Friday morning at Ughelli as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers struck at Oharisi Primary School, along Isoko Road, abducted a female teacher of the school and shot the school’s security guard on the leg.

Sources at the scene of the incident told Vanguard that the victim simply identified as Mrs. Uba, was on her way to school at about 7a.m when the gunmen dressed in police uniform, accosted her after shooting into the air to scare passersby, forced her into their car and whisked her to an unknown destination.

The school’s security guard, who was said to have wanted to engage the hoodlums, was shot on the leg and rushed to a private hospital in the area for medical attention.

Friday’s incident is coming three days after another gang of suspected armed robbers shot a middle aged man at the ever busy Post Office roundabout in Ughelli, Delta State.

The hoodlums, who came in a Toyota Corolla car, had waited for their target at a building store where they ambushed him on arrival at the shop. His son, who had accompanied him, was shot twice on the chest and back and is currently receiving medical attention at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara.