Delta Govt Urges Shell To Return Administrative Office To The State In Full

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH(URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has called on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to return its administrative and oil mining operations to the state in full.

The state Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe Pirah, who made the appeal at an award ceremony of graduates of the 2018 SPDC Joint Venture Livewire Programme for Escravos-Otumara Women Effurun in Uvwie Local Govrnment area of the state, noted that the company’s relocation from the state some years back has drastically affected the economy of the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of Local Content, Mr. Avwenaghagha Aweka, emphasised that its return would boost the state’s revenue.

“We want SPDC to come back to Delta State. Their return will light up the state and increase revenue. SPDC do not take only the gold, but join us to share in the carcass. We also need more beneficiaries in the SPDC Livewire programme,” Pirah implored.

General Manager, External Relations of SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli, represented by the Social Investment Manager, Emmanuel Ekpeyong, disclosed that over 6,000 persons in the Niger Delta have benefited from the programme