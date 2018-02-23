After Inflicting Machete Cuts On Wife, Man Kill Self With Same Weapon (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle aged man whose identity has not be established on Monday reportedly inflicted severe machete cut on his wife, then allegedly killed himself with same machete in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

A veteran journalist, Alicia Dominic Okobi who posted the development on her Facebook page, purportedly described how the incident happened.

Below is her account of the incident.

“This is Evangelist Mrs Promise lying down critically at the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Centre Asaba.

“Her husband inflicted these injuries on her with a machete on Monday evening.



“She returned from a journey that evening, little did she know that the husband had prepared to kill her.

“As soon as she entered their room the man started cutting from her head.

“The (their) son then alerted neighbours and then ran to the police who were on patrol to report the case.

“Only for the police to arrive the scene to meet the man on the floor.

“He used the same machete to kill himself.



“His body has been deposited in the mortuary.

“What a world?

“This woman has been going through hell in her marriage.

“There are so many women enduring their marriages they can’t confide on anyone until something terrible happens to them.

“Please there is a cry for help, Evangelist Promise needs attention financially and otherwise. Prayers should also be made on her behalf.

“God bless you”.