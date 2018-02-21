Omo-Agege Begs Senate Over Utterances On Amendment Of Electoral Act

Share This





















The Senate had on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the statement.Coming under point of order, Senator Omo-Agege apologized to the Senate based on the statement credited to him.Omo-Agege and nine senators had alleged that the re-ordering of the election sequence was targeted at Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections.The other nine senators are Abdullahi Adamu, Abu Ibrahim, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ali Wakil, Abdullahi Gumel, Binta Masi, Yahaya Abdullahi, Andrew Uchendu and Umaru Kurfi.Imo-Agege said: “When this bill was passed in the House of Representatives, only 36 members were present.“This cannot stand in a House of 360 members.“This amendment needs to be debated before it is passed.“There is a section in our standing rules that if a bill is sent to the House of Representatives and it makes any inputs, the Senate shall dissolve into a committee of the whole.“We are supposed to determine if the decision of the House is in tandem with what the Senate passed.“That was not done.“We are 59 senators who are opposed to Section 25 of the Electoral Act.“We cannot stand and allow a law passed against Mr. President to stand.”Responding, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, asked Omo-Agege to meet with the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to resolve the matter within one week.