Onokpite Urges Deltans To Reject Okowa In 2019 Over Non- Performance

Share This





















Related

Addressing group of journalists in Lagos on the state of affairs in Delta State, Ufuoma Onokpite who is the junior brother of late Chief Ogbe Onokpite said after spending close to three years on the seat nothing of relevance has been done by Okowa to better the life of the people of Delta State.He alleged that under Okowa’s watch, the economy of the state has been hijacked by a cabal of political contractors who have captured and taken the state hostage, even as the governor appears clueless and confused on the way forward.Onokpite alleged that the sacked 3,000 young workers of the Delta State government by Okowa is in total conflict with his prosperity for all Deltans electioneering campaign slogan, adding that the STEP, SMART and other so called prosperity programmes of the state government are bedeviled with falsehood and corruption.He said Okowa cannot preach prosperity when evidence are bound that he has not paid local government workers and teachers back log of salaries.“How did he expect the family of the indebted workers to survive. Honestly speaking, it is clear that Okowa has not been smart in the delivery of his SMART agenda as he has not been able to carry the masses along rather he is further dividing the citizens through oppressing and silencing the voice of the people. It is very obvious that Okowa has failed as a leader.,” stated.He pointed out that the blunt refusal of Okowa to probe corruption in the state agencies, commission, ministries, department and parastatals is a strong indication that the governor is not only corrupt, but had also lost focus and bereaved of ideas to move the state forward.“What is uppermost to Deltans is job creation, deconjestion of the Labour market, infrastructural development, quality health care, free education at all levels in the state, good roads, clean environment via environmental services, economic growth and quality living standards for all and sundry.“But all this is lacking as Okowa continue to sack workers without creating avenues to appoint new ones. The labour market is being congested rather than decongested, there are no infrastructural development, poor health care and bad roads ,” he observed.He said for the fact that Deltans cannot under go another hardship of Okowa’s administration they should all brace up in 2019 to vote Okowa out of office for another capable leader to take over reign of government..