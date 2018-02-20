PDP Suspends Elumelu, Five Other Party Chieftains Over Indiscipline

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, has suspended indefinitely a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and five other stalwarts of the party.

In a statement on Sunday night which was signed by Julius Egoh, Secretary of the Party in Aniocha North, the suspension was sequel to acts of gross misconducts and indiscipline by party chieftains.

According to the statement, the suspended chieftains, whose actions were considered inimical to the peace and progress of the party in the area, are as follows: Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Barr. Kress Njiokwuemeni, Hon. Chuks Oseme, Mr. Michael Osuoza, Chief Emma Eboh, and Mr. Kaikene Okolie.

The statement reads: “Arising from an enlarged Exco meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aniocha North Chapter, on Friday 16th February, 2018, at the Party’s Secretariat in Issele-Uku, the following under listed members of the party are hereby suspended indefinitely from the Party in the area: Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Barr. Kress Njiokwuemeni, Hon. Chuks Oseme, Mr. Michael Osuoza, Chief Emma Eboh, and Mr. Kaikene Okolie.

“The decision was unanimously reached after taking a cursory look at the undisciplined and gross misconduct of the above persons, which are inimical to the peace and progress of the party in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

“The indefinite suspension of the above persons takes immediate effect from this day, 18th February, 2018, to act as deterrent to uncultured elements within the party, who may want to cause crisis at any given opportunity for personal interests.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the party in the area will no longer condone any form of indiscipline and unruly behaviour of some members, no matter their political status.”