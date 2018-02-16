Homosexuality: Pastor Nabbed For Defiling 10-Year-Old Boy In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A pastor has been arrested by police for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old boy in Asaba, Delta state capital. The suspect identified as Dr. Prophet Chinonso Udemezue, a senior pastor with ‘The Chosen One To Rule Ministry’ prophesied that the little boy, Oluchukwu will be kidnapped.

Out of fear, the boy’s guardian hurriedly took Oluchukwu to the Prophet’s house for prayers and safe keeping.

“It was the first time he’s doing it to me. At night he gave me his phone and played a film of people naked. He removed my clothes and rubbed something like oil and inserted his penis into my Anus, ” little Oluchukwu reportedly said.

The prophet, church members are begging for settlement.

According to reports, the boy’s aunt wants to collect money to settle the case but has been sternly warned against that. .

The case is set to be handed over to office of Public Defender Ministry of Justice in Asaba, according to reports.