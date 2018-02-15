2019: Delta APC Sets To Battle PDP, Collapsed All Factions Into One

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 15H (URHOBOODAY)-If evidence before Urhobotoday.com is anything to go by, it seems Delta state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) is set to capture power the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state.

Reports has finally revealed that all the heavyweights in Delta state chapter of APCwhich include Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege,Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, Olorogun Ortega Emerhor and Dr Ibe Kachikwa among other big names are in agreement to forge a united front in Delta APC with the view of capturing power at the state come 2019, BigPen Online can report.

The politicians who have been running at cross purpose for over two years now, finally harmonised at a crucial meeting held in Abuja which was witnessed by former Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A statement by the state chairman of party, Prophet Jones Ode Erhue shortly after the caucus meeting held in the FCT, said the caucus met on Tuesday, 13 February where resolution was passed that all internal groups should be dissolved in order to build a more cohesive family and to ensure unity of purpose for the future political tasks ahead.

The meeting which was well attended, and had immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as special guest, said that based on the significance of the above to the internal health of the party, the State Executive Committee (Exco) hereby directs that all internal groups within the party are dissolved effective 14 February 2018.

He mentioned the groups that are now dissolved to include, Unity Group, Mainstream Delta APC, Light of APC, Consolidated Dynamics APC, I-PAC and all other groups not listed above in whatever form and character.

In like manner, it is also required that all associated Whatsapp chat platforms be shut down, except the official party organs and LGA platforms that were hitherto approved.

“Members are advised that henceforth, only the official organs of the party in the state shall coordinate party activities.

“We solicit the cooperation of all members in these matters, and look forward to a more peaceful, effective and robust party that can deliver on the wishes of all its members”, the statement added.

Those who were present at the State Caucus meeting are, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, Chief Cyril Ogodo, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Prof. Pat Utomi, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Barr. Patrick Ideh, Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh, AVM Frank Ajobena (Rtd), AVM Terry Okorodudu (Rtd).

Others were, Hon. Fred Olokor, Hon. Abikelegba Odhegolor, Hon. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Hon. Solomon Edojah, Chief Hon. Halims Agoda, Hon. Doris Uboh, Chief Ede Dafinone, Pst. P. Z. Aginighan, Barr. Valentine Onojeghuo, Mr Edewor Akpedafe, Dr. Mrs Janet Oyubu.