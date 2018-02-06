UPU, UK Presents Cheques To Scholarship Beneficiaries, Stresses Need To Uphold Urhobo Culture

Share This





















While officially presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government, Delta State. Olorogun Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga, National President, Urhobo Progress Union(UPU), United Kingdom(UK) called upon Urhobo elders to teach their children and wards Urhobo customs, traditions and language so that it would not go into extinction.He equally called on the beneficiaries of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), United Kingdom(UK) 2017/2018 academic session scholarship to use the money judiciously and always strive to speak the Urhobo language.He disclosed that beneficiaries who are in tertiary institutions spread across Nigeria studying various professional courses are all from Urhobo nation painstakingly selected from all the kingdoms.Ganiga charged parents to always monitor the activities of their children and wards, teach them to become worthy ambassadors of Urhobo nation, adding, “I enjoin our elders and parents to teach our children our customs and traditions, teach them our language. Let us preserve our culture and language. There is hope and bright future for the Urhobo nation, these are the future leaders. Next batch of payment will come in March/April 2018.”Multiple Chief Ganiga further disclosed that the scholarship will be ongoing by God’s grace saying that the scheme was put in place to challenge Urhobo children in tertiary institutions to aspire higher just as he advised Urhobo children to always go for professional courses that would enable them stand independently even when there is no government jobs to contribute to the advancement of Urhobo nation particularly and Nigeria in general.Mr Nuvie Emore, parent of a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of parents expressed their appreciation to Olorogun Ganiga and the UPU, United Kingdom for the kind gesture, he prayed God to protect and bless them.Also speaking, Mrs. Eunice Okpako who was emotional in her speech has her speech occasionally interrupted by tears of joy over her son’s selection as a beneficiary, she said that the scholarship came at the right time to help her son go through his academic work, she prayed fervently for Multiple Chief Ganiga and other members of the UPU, UK.Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Candy Omohwo Munu expressed their appreciation to Olorogun Ganiga and the UPU, UK, she promised on behalf of others to make judicious use of the scholarship, adding, “you have lifted great financial burden off the shoulders of our parents. You have put smiles on our faces, joy unspeakable you ave given to us, we will not disappoint you. We shall be good ambassadors of Urhobo nation.”Present at the ceremony were Olorogun (Mrs.) Linda Helen Ganiga, wife of Olorogun Emmanuel Ganiga, Olorogun Theodore Ochuko Arayki, Secretary, UPU, UK who anchored the ceremony, Mrs. Otiona Agbaisi, Lady Vice President, UPU, UK, Olorogun Robby Odiete of the UPU, UK, other female members of the UPU, UK and scores of parents of beneficiaries who could not hide their joy over the scholarship.